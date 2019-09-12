Lamar County School District brings awareness to suicide prevention

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month and the Lamar County School District is taking steps to make sure its students are aware.
All week the 19 schools in the district are showing their awareness through different activities and actions.
Superintendent Tess Smith created a video addressing the importance of not staying silent when facing suicidal issues.
"People have been silent for too long about the emotional aspect,” said Smith. “I know that everybody wants to show that they are personally strong or whatever, but if you are having emotional struggles, you can't remain silent anymore."
In the video, Smith played off the word ACT.
"First you need to acknowledge, you need to show that you care about the person and then you need to seek treatment in whatever way works for the student or person in need,” said Smith.
Students and parents are encouraged to seek help or advice if they are in need.
The Lamar County School District has 27 counselor and behavioral specialists at its 19 schools.
“They are here to help with your student’s emotional needs,” said District Test Coordinator Julie Clinton. “They are a great resource. Our Parents need to make sure they utilize the counselors to help support their children if needed.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
There is also an App called Shatter The Silence that helps teens deal with mental health issues.
