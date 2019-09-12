Jones College hosts Hinds in home opener

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior College football returns to Ellisville on Thursday night when the No. 18 Bobcats welcome No. 12 Hinds Community College to Sim Cooley Field at 7 p.m.
After a disappointing 18-10 loss to Coahoma Community College in its season opener, Jones College responded with a 23-7 victory at Holmes Community College last Thursday. The Bobcats rushed for 214 yards while limiting the Wolves to just 185 yards of total offense.
“When you look at a young football team or any football team, the greatest improvement for teams that are going to be great is made from week one and week two,” said Jones head coach Steve Buckley. “I thought we kind of stamped that out after week one. We made a lot of mistakes up front in week one, played a lot of young kids. It’s kind of our philosophy – we’re going to play everybody early. It helps us in the end.”
Jones (1-1) will be tested in its home opener against a tough Hinds (2-0) club that opened the season with a 24-16 win over two-time defending national champion East Mississippi.
“[Hinds is] very talented,” Buckley said. “You look at their personnel, they’re probably one of the larger teams we’ll face. They’re probably 325, 330 [pounds] across the front on offense. Defensively they have length up front with size. Back end’s very solid, skill guys are exceptional. We have to be ready to play.”
Prior to Thursday’s game, Jones College will induct three new members to its 13th Hall of Fame Class.
Former NFL lineman Daryl L. Terrell, former national championship head basketball coach Jay Ladner and former head baseball coach Christian Ostrander will be enshrined at 5 p.m. in Jones Hall.
