Jefferson Davis Co. man sentenced for illegal possession of firearm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jefferson Davis County man previously convicted of cocaine trafficking was sentenced Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm.
Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 46-year-old Joe Lamont Gholar to four years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.
Gholar pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in February 2018 after being indicted in October 2017.
Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration Hattiesburg high Intensity Drug Trafficking Area team found a .380 caliber pistol and 35 rounds of ammunition during a search of Gholar’s home and vehicle in June 2015.
Gholar had previously been convicted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine in the Western District of Texas.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the DEA.
