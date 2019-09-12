Hub City woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult

Elaine Dozier was indicted for one count of felony exploitation of a vulnerable person (Source: Forrest County Jail)
By Chris Thies | September 12, 2019 at 3:08 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 3:08 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is facing years behind bars for allegedly stealing money from a man who’s finances she was responsible for managing.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood announced Thursday that Elaine Dozier, 56, has been indicted for one count of felony exploitation of a vulnerable person by a Forrest County grand jury.

Dozier was arrested by the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit after an investigation uncovered evidence that she was stealing money from a man who is staying at a health and rehab center in Hattiesburg.

If convicted, Dozier faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Dozier is currently being held at the Forrest County Jail.

