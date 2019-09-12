Hub City woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is facing years behind bars for allegedly stealing money from a man who’s finances she was responsible for managing.
Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood announced Thursday that Elaine Dozier, 56, has been indicted for one count of felony exploitation of a vulnerable person by a Forrest County grand jury.
Dozier was arrested by the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit after an investigation uncovered evidence that she was stealing money from a man who is staying at a health and rehab center in Hattiesburg.
If convicted, Dozier faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Dozier is currently being held at the Forrest County Jail.
