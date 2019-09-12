Hub City Humane Society asking for donations

“We have a couple of different ways the public can help us, we have a PayPal account that they can donate to, we also have online fund raisers on our Facebook page, all of our stuff is under Hub City Humane Society’s name and our website is www.hubcityhumanesociety.com.” said Moreno, “People are more than welcome to come in and take a look around and talk to us about the building and about what we do here at Hub City Humane Society or they can come by and make a donation in person, they can mail it to our address: 95 Jackson Road, Hattiesburg Mississippi.”