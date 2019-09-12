Hub City Humane Society asking for donations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hub City Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in raising enough money to finish a new building that is being built at the shelter.
Ground work has already started and a metal building will be delivered to the site later this month.
All donations will go toward finishing the inside of the new building, which will include wash stations, storage areas and a place for the dogs. It will also make it possible to house more dogs than they are currently housing and allow easier access for the public to come in and spend quality time with the dogs which will help in the adoption process.
According to a representative with the Hub City Humane Society, they need roughly between $40,000 to $60,000 to outfit the building with state-of-the-art equipment to better serve the animals.
Tia Moreno, a supervisor at the shelter, says it couldn’t be easier for folks to donate.
“We have a couple of different ways the public can help us, we have a PayPal account that they can donate to, we also have online fund raisers on our Facebook page, all of our stuff is under Hub City Humane Society’s name and our website is www.hubcityhumanesociety.com.” said Moreno, “People are more than welcome to come in and take a look around and talk to us about the building and about what we do here at Hub City Humane Society or they can come by and make a donation in person, they can mail it to our address: 95 Jackson Road, Hattiesburg Mississippi.”
Currently, they are using several older mobile home buildings, but these are starting to require more maintenance as most of them were built about thirty years ago.
They also welcome individuals who can donate their time helping take care of the animals.
