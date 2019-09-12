Hot and dry in South Miss.; uncertainty in the tropics

Thursday’s forecast looks to be mainly hot and dry with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday looks pretty much the same with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the lower 70s. As we head into the weekend, our attention turns to the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical disturbance could become a tropical depression, if not stronger. The system could have an impact on our local weather, although models have shifted to the east, keeping us on the dry side of things. We will continue to monitor the system closely and let you know the latest on this developing situation. We will have a 20% chance for rain Saturday through next Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in lower 70s.