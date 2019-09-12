Collins’ Annie B’s serves free lunch to first responders on 9/11 anniversary

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - A restaurant in Collins honored first responders from all parts of the Pine Belt with a free lunch on Patriot Day.
Annie B’s on Main Street served police officers, firefighters and other emergency responders with items like fried chicken, ribs, potato salad, broccoli salad and desserts like banana pudding and pecan cobbler.
Owner Sandra Baur said it’s the least she can do to honor those who serve the community.
“We’ve had (first responders) from Seminary, Prentiss, Mt. Olive, a couple of other areas,” said Baur. “We’ve done over 100 today already and we’ve got orders for others.”
“We feel great, we appreciate the community, we appreciate Annie B’s, just feel grateful and we really appreciate it,” said Joey Ponder, chief of the Collins Police Department. He was one of the many officers who ate at the restaurant.
Baur opened Annie B’s just a few months ago.
