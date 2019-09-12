BancorpSouth donates $100K to Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - BancorpSouth is giving the Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center a $100,000 donation to improve its after school and summer programs.
“It feels wonderful. I’ve already got ideas running through my head on how we can improve our program,” said Janet Baldwin, executive director of the youth development center.
Baldwin has seen it all with the Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center, even the aftermath of the 2017 tornado. But, BancorpSouth’s $100,000 donation puts a smile on her face.
This is just fabulous, fabulous. We have had so many needs down through the years and little funds to do anything with,” said Baldwin. “We were taught to make do with what we can until our blessing comes, and this was truly our blessing that just came through.”
Baldwin said the money will go toward three programs at the youth development center; after school tutoring, a community garden and job placement for high school students.
BancorpSouth’s Grant Walker explained why his company decided to donate this money.
“We’ve seen the good work going on here. I believe she’s making a real impact on the lives and youth of east Jerusalem, and we just wanted to offer our support,” said Walker.
“It feels so wonderful. It’s a great blessing. On behalf of my board members and myself, we are just so grateful to have BancorpSouth be so kind and donate money of this amount for us,” said Latoyia McKenzie, board president for the youth development center.
