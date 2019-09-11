26 years later: Angela Freeman is not forgotten

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been 26 years since the disappearance of Angela Freeman.
“She was direct,” said Angela’s mother, Debra Freeman. “She was very lovable. She wouldn’t let somebody else do without. She was always giving. She would give her last dollar to somebody if they needed it.”
On Sept. 10, 1993, Freeman disappeared from the former Petal Pizza Hut.
Her car was found a few days later in Perry County.
“We’ve been able to actually take it, the case, over to the District Attorney’s office and turn it over to them for their review with a suspect,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “We have exhausted all leads at this time. We’ve turned everything over to them, hoping for a positive result.”
Nobles said he is not releasing the name of that suspect.
Debra Freeman put on a vigil in Angela’s honor Tuesday.
Dozens of community members and law enforcement members came to show they have not given up hope.
“Maybe someday it will be solved, that people just don’t forget about it,” said Debra. “She was human. She was my daughter. She needs justice.”
Debra said she it’s a good feeling to know so many have not given up on her daughter.
“I am so glad that people still thing about her,” said Debra. “That she hasn’t been forgotten. That is what blesses me most, that she hasn’t been forgotten.”
If you can help solve Angela’s disappearance, call Metro Crimestoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.