Woman sentenced to prison for selling meth in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was sentenced to four years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in June.
Lydia Walters, 34, and her boyfriend, Adrian Parker, were indicted on drug charges in early 2019 following a federal investigation that started in 2016.
According to prosecutors, agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received information in July 2016 that Parker was selling methamphetamine out of an apartment in Hattiesburg. In October, Parker sold a confidential informant more than 13 grams of the drug.
Further investigation into Parker’s operation revealed that Walters was also selling drugs. In December 2016, Walters sold a confidential informant with the Drug Enforcement Administration more than 17 grams of meth in the parking lot of a business on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
Walters pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on June 6, 2019. Parker pleaded guilty to the same charge on July 1, 2019. Parker is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2.
In addition to her prison sentence, Walters will be on probation for five years after her release. She was also ordered to pay $5,000 in fines.
