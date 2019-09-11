USM students reflect on 9/11 terrorist attacks

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students are remembering those who died and those who saved others on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Although all of the students we spoke with Wednesday were just small children when those attacks happened in 2001, they say the events of that day still have had an impact on their lives and they say America should remember those who were killed.
“I feel it should be honored more,” said Joel Erves, a senior who was 4 years old on 9/11.
“[9/11] shaped a lot of what’s happened, even though I think a lot of it was political, like the way Bush used it to get back in office, but I don’t think a lot of people think about that too much,” said Anton Martin, who was just two years old on the day of the attacks.
“I think it’s an important part of history as an American, to remember those that have fallen and died for us,” said Sabrina Darby, a senior who was three years old on 9/11.
“Every now and than, I do think about the horror of it, because it’s still shocking that those people went through that, so it really does still have an impact on me now,” said student Ciedarius Jacobs, who was just one year old when the Sept. 11 attacks took place.
Some students we spoke with said their high schools often hosted 9/11 services.
