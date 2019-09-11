Two Gulfport officers hit by vehicle while working accident on I-10

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport police officers are in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle on I-10.
The officers were working a crash on the interstate in the westbound lanes near mile markers 35 and 36 at the time. Authorities say another driver lost control and hit an officer’s motorcycle, injuring the two officers.
Both officers are alert and in stable condition, said officials. They are begin taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Biloxi Police Department is assisting with the investigation. Traffic is being diverted at mile marker 38, where only one lane is open. Drivers are advised to avoid that area if possible and use extreme caution if traveling through there.
No information has been released about the vehicle that struck the officers or the person driving it. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.
