Pine Belt first responders remember 9/11

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As America pauses to remember that tragic day 18 years ago, we honor the sacrifice of first responders who put their lives on the line every day.
Firefighters, police officers and medical crews risked their lives in search and rescue missions following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, many giving their lives to save others.
Pine Belt first responders took time Wednesday to reflect on the service and sacrifice of their peers.
“It’s active service. What we do is a tough job and it’s a hard job that not a lot of people can do," said John Holland of the Hattiesburg Fire Department. "We just love coming together just to honor those guys who just laid it all on the line and did what they had to do.”
Holland was in second grade when during the terrorist attacks 18 years ago.
“You know, you always say you’re prepared for the worst, but in situations like that, I don’t think anybody is actually really prepared," said HFD Major Michael Fleming. "You just reflect and fall back on all your training and hope to get the job done and do what you’ve been trained to do all your life.”
Members of the Columbia Police Department participated in the annual 9/11 Memorial Walk, which began at Columbia Fire Station 1 and continued with stops at the police department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and dispatch before ending at Columbia Fire Station 2.
