Petal Aldermen pass new budget

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal has a new budget, for now.
The Board of Alderman voted 5-2 in favor of the proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
The budget that was passed will keep the Parks and Recreation Department intact.
Mayor Hal Mar has 10 days to veto the budget and the Aldermen would have to overrule him or pass a new budget within three days of the veto.
Ward 3 Alderman Clint Moore said this is the first balanced budget that Petal has passed in the last four years, which is one of his reasons for voting yes.
Ward 4 Alderman Brad Amacker was one of the aldermen to vote no on the budget.
“We have saved no money in the last budget year," Amacker said. “We have budgeted all the way out to the outside for the coming year. We’ve got one time money that we’re spending to be able to fund this budget. Basically, we haven’t solved any problems.”
