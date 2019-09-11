HPD arrests 4 on gun, drug charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested four people on gun and drug charges Tuesday evening after receiving several complaints from the community.
The arrests happened on U.S. Highway 49 around 6 p.m. HPD officials said officers seized four weapons, $3,280 in cash and marijuana.
Sternell Johnson, 24, Christopher Wheeler, 18, Vincent Durr, 20, and Kuderrius Gaddis, 18, are all charged with possessing stolen firearms, possession of a controlled substance (enhanced with a firearm) and possession of a controlled substance. Johnson is also charged with three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and as a fugitive from another jurisdiction.
Johnson, Wheeler and Gaddis are from the Hattiesburg area while Durr is from the Bassfield area.
The men were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
