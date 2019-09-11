First Alert: Wednesday evening forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The few showers and storms that are out there this afternoon and evening will eventually fall apart after sundown. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s overnight.
Thursday and Friday look pretty similar. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with an outside chance for a rogue shower or storm. The chance for rain will be less than 10%.
This weekend, things change a bit as, whatever Invest 95L becomes, drifts this direction. As of now, impacts look to be increased cloud cover, better chances for rain, cooler temperatures and some gusty wind. But that will likely change.
As of now, it looks like Invest 95L will pass through our area Sunday and Monday. Then the area dries out on Tuesday.
By next Wednesday the weather goes back to the way it should be for this time of year. High pressure builds in with highs around 90 and a chance for an afternoon storm.
