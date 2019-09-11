First Alert: Tropical development possible as system drifts into Gulf

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The National Hurricane Center continues to track Invest 95L as it drifts toward the Gulf of Mexico. The NHC gives the system a 60% chance of development during the next five days.
Most of the model guidance continues to show the system moving across Florida and into the Gulf by Friday. It’s then expected to slowly drift northwest through the weekend and into next week.
Specifics about this system are still unknown, but given that it is the peak of hurricane season, it is always prudent to make sure you are prepared for anything Mother Nature can throw at you.
What to expect
Changes to the forecast; expect them. Because we are still so early in the life cycle of this tropical system, the model data isn’t going to be reliable. If the system organizes and intensifies, new data will be more reliable, but until that happens, things may be erratic.
What we know now
This weekend, the chance for rain will likely increase given the proximity to whatever comes our direction, but that is about it. The intensity of the system, the specific path and storm-specific info isn’t available yet.
More Information
For more scientific information on this, and other, forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
How you can prepare
Keep tabs on the forecast in the coming days and double check your hurricane preparedness kit.
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your hurricane plan and know what you should do in an emergency situation, from things like a tornado warning to an evacuation order. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you should leave your home and where you would go.
Also, download the WDAM Weather App to keep up with the forecast while you are on the go. Plus, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
