Covington supervisors adopt fiscal 2020 budget

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Covington County supervisors have voted on the county budget for fiscal year 2020 and adopted the ad valorem tax levies.
Wednesday morning, supervisors approved a $30 million budget, with more than $15 million in expenditures.
Because of increased assessed valuation in the county, millage rates have decreased 5.4 mills, which means county residents will pay less in property taxes, with no decrease in county services.
“Current services will remain the same or increase in certain areas, because of the valuation increases, it brings our millage per mill goes up, that’s the reason we lowered our millage rate,” said Guy Easterling, District Four supervisor and vice-president of the Covington County Board of Supervisors.
The property tax millage rate fell from 86.64 mills TO 81.24 mills.
