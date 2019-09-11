Body of 2-year-old recovered from Mississippi River after weekend crash in Tunica

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The body of a 2-year-old boy has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Tunica. He was one of three people inside a car that crashed into the river Sunday morning.
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says they found the boy’s body Wednesday, one day after his sister, 5-year-old Brenilah, was found.
Investigators say the children were in a car with 29-year-old Symphony Wilson Sunday morning, who just dropped the kids’ mother off at work at the Fitz Casino, when they crashed into the river. The sheriff’s office says a casino employee jumped into the water in an attempt to save the woman and children.
Wilson’s body was found Monday night.
Sheriff K.C. Hamp told WMC the crash appears to have been accidental.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.