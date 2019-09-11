Adoption fees waived at Southern Pines this weekend

“We have just a great bunch of dogs and cats here at the shelter who cannot wait to find their forever families," said Ginny Sims, executive director of Southern Pines. "And in addition, all pets at our offsite PetSmart adoption event this Friday-Sunday (12-4pm) will also be fee-waived! Many, many thanks to the Cathy Kangas Foundation for making this event possible for our animals. Free the Shelters will enable us to clear out our shelter and find loving homes for these amazing pets.”