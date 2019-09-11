Adoption fees waived at Southern Pines this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals will be covering adoption fees at Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg Friday through Sunday.
The event is part of Free the Shelters, which was created by the foundation in 2017 and co-sponsored by PRAI for Paws.
“We are delighted to work with Southern Pines Animal Shelter," Cathy Kangas said. "It is a wonderful shelter that needs our help. Through the support of PRAI Beauty, a cruelty-free skin and neck care brand I founded, we are committed to finding shelter animals a forever home.”
“We have just a great bunch of dogs and cats here at the shelter who cannot wait to find their forever families," said Ginny Sims, executive director of Southern Pines. "And in addition, all pets at our offsite PetSmart adoption event this Friday-Sunday (12-4pm) will also be fee-waived! Many, many thanks to the Cathy Kangas Foundation for making this event possible for our animals. Free the Shelters will enable us to clear out our shelter and find loving homes for these amazing pets.”
The shelter is located at 1901 North 31st Avenue in Hattiesburg.
