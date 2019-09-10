Trial run for new Jones Co. Schools event security continues

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple months ago, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department raised it’s pricing for event security from $32.50 an hour to $40 an hour.
This led the Jones County School district to investigate other security options.
“We had a new, private company in our area called Pro-Tec that approached us and made a proposal to provide officers for all of our extracurricular activities,” said Superintendent Tommy Parker. “We decided at that time to give them to opportunity to do that on a trial basis.”
Each of the three schools in the district have held home football games with Pro-Tec providing security.
Parker said this district is very pleased with the services provided so far.
“So far, Pro-Tec has done a real good job in providing security for our schools,” said Parker. “What we want to do is to evaluate the services that they are providing for us as we move on through the football season.”
Pro-Tec is a privately owned company composed of certified law enforcement officials, according to Parker.
Parker said the district is still evaluating the private company, but is hoping to be able to use it’s services for future after-school events.
“Patrolling the parking lots during the games, cutting down on people maybe breaking into vehicles and in a lot of cases, helping us direct traffic and getting that traffic on and off our campuses,” said Parker. “If things continue to work out well with Pro-Tec, what we will do is we’ll carry this over from our football season into our other sports seasons.”
Pro-Tec is providing its services to the district for $25 an hour.
