High School Football Recap: Week 3; Part 2

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Petal High School senior running Micah McGowan ran for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns to ignite a 42-10 victory Friday night over visiting Brookhaven High School.
Unbeaten Petal ran for five touchdowns and senior quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson threw for a sixth.
McGowan scored on a 48-yard run to open the scoring, then added a 1-yard run to give Petal a 14-0 lead. Senior running back Rashad Handford’s 10-yard run gave Petal a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
Nicholson, who completed 10-of-13 passes for 161 yards, found senior Jonathan Harris with a 23-yard touchdown pass to offset a Brookhaven field goal as Petal led 28-3 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Nicholson took his only carry for a 34-yard score and junior Cam’ron Martin added a 32-yard touchdown run for a 42-3 lead.
Brookhaven (0-3) scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
McGowan needed just five carries to gain 59 yards and Handford added 40 yards on eight carries. Martin finished with 39 yards on six carries and senior Hezekiah Miller had 35 yards on six carries.
Harris finished with four catches for 65 yards, while junior Jeremiah Robinson had three catches for 39 yards.
Petal (3-0) will visit Laurel High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Golden Tornadoes (2-1) are coming off Friday’s 21-20 loss in double overtime to Wayne County High School.
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior Jabori Potts and senior Jordan Barrett paced a ground game that picked up 288 yards as the Bulldogs’ remained unbeaten.
Barrett rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and Potts went for 49 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Senior Pound’arius Youngblood added 56 yards rushing on seven carries.
Senior Gaige Walters was credited with a safety.
The Bulldogs (3-0) will visit Taylorsville High School at 7 p.m. Friday in a battle of unbeatens. The Tartars (3-0) topped visiting Jefferson Davis County High School 46-14 Friday.
Sumrall (2-1) will visit Presbyterian Christian School at 7 p.m. Friday. PCS (2-1) defeated Parklane Academy 41-40 Friday.
MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Bulldogs jumped out to a 27-0 lead after one quarter Friday and were never headed.
Sophomore Tyrion Sumrall rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries as Perry Central ran for 276 yards. He also added a 2-point conversion run.
Perry Central junior Ja’maureon Gill ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on six carries and sophomore Jermaine Freeman added 24 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
The Bulldogs’ defense chipped in with a pair of touchdowns on fumble returns by juniors Patrick Dunn and Tyjion Smith.
Mt. Olive sophomore Quandarius Hubbard ran for 69 yards and a touchdown on seven carries while sophomore Marcus Baggett added 49 yards on eight carries.
The Bulldogs (2-1) will host Purvis High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tornadoes (0-3) dropped a 39-36 decision to Pass Christian High School Friday.
The Pirates (1-2) will visit Clarkdale High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs shut out St. Patrick High School 32-0 Friday.
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior Kristian Milsap rushed for 134 and two touchdowns on 19 carries to pace the Bulldogs past the Red Devils.
Junior John Campbell ran for 149 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as Enterprise picked up 292 yards rushing. Sophomore Derryon Gray had 16 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Stringer, which netted just 37 yards rushing, saw sophomore Jackson Parker complete 8-of-21 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Omarion Bridges caught five passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Landon Duckworth had two catches for 37 yards.
Stringer (1-2) will visit Lumberton High School at 7 p.m. Friday to open Region 4-1A play. The Panthers (1-2) dropped a 24-22 decision at Bay Springs High School Friday.
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WDAM) _ Columbia Academy rang up 580 yards total offense as the teams combined for 1,095 total yards in the Friday night shootout.
Senior quarterback Ras Pace completed 11-of-18 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had two, 2-point conversion runs to help Columbia Academy pick up its first win of the season.
Junior Robert Johnson caught eight passes from Pace for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Brookhaven Academy sophomore quarterback Tyler Fortenberry posted a game to remember, completing 27-of-43 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Columbia Academy led 8-7 after one quarter, 30-27 at halftime and 38-35 after three quarters. Brookhaven Academy outscored Columbia Academy 7-6 in the final period but still came up short.
Freshman Preston Sauls led Columbia Academy’s ground game with 180 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Senior Patrick Gill, who added a 2-point conversion run, had 50 yards and a touchdown on six carries, while senior Riles Stuart added 60 yards on five carries and caught a 40-yard pass.
Columbia Academy (1-2) will host (Franklinton, La.) Bowling Green High School at 7 p.m. The Buccaneers (4-1) shut out Amite School Center 50-0 Friday.
