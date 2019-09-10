City of Hattiesburg holding annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

“Nearly 3,000 lives were taken from us on September 11. As a nation, we grieved; and in the days that followed, communities all across the country came together in prayer and grace for what was to come,” said Baker. “Each year, we gather on the lawn of Fire Station #1 to not only remember what happened that day, but to honor all lives that were lost, those who survived and commitment and risk each of our first responders take to protect our community.”