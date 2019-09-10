City of Hattiesburg holding annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday at 8:40 a.m.
The ceremony will be held at Hattiesburg Fire Station #1 on 810 North Main Street and will include the national anthem performed by violinist John Eze Uzodinma II and a keynote address by Major General (retired) Jeff Hammond.
Hattiesburg mayor Toby Baker talks about the having the ceremony and the importance of it.
“Nearly 3,000 lives were taken from us on September 11. As a nation, we grieved; and in the days that followed, communities all across the country came together in prayer and grace for what was to come,” said Baker. “Each year, we gather on the lawn of Fire Station #1 to not only remember what happened that day, but to honor all lives that were lost, those who survived and commitment and risk each of our first responders take to protect our community.”
Barker spoke about having Uzodinma and Hammond participating in the event, and said the city is inviting the community to be a part of the ceremony and preserve the legacy of those we lost on 9/11.
“This year, we will hear a remarkable rendition of the national anthem by John Eze Uzodinma II and the personal reflections of Major General (retired) Jeff Hammond. It will be a special morning, and we invite our community to join us a we strive t preserve the legacy of all we lost that day and to live up to the examples of sacrifice and service.”
The ceremony will also include remarks by Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart, Police Chief Anthony Parker and Baker.
The service will close with ceremonial elements (21-Gun Salute, “Taps” and the laying of a wreath) to honor all live lost in the attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93 in 2001.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.