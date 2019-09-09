West Jasper School District awarded funding for new buses

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - West Jasper School District was awarded with more than $43,000 for funding on three new buses.
The money comes from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality when they awarded $296,992 to 12 school districts to assist in the purchase of new school buses.
The grants were funded under the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) and given to the school district by MEDQ’s Air Division towards the purchase of new diesel-powered buses with firmer pollution controls to replace older buses to reduce diesel emissions.
MDEQ Diesel School Bus Replacement Program has awarded more than $1.38M to 40 school districts for the 87 school buses since 2009.
Governor Phil Bryant said he is pleased that MDEQ is aiding in the purchase of the new buses.
“I am pleased that the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has awarded this money to the 12 school districts to aid in the purchase of new school buses with cleaner emissions to transport students to and from school,” said Gov. Bryant.
Gary Rikard, MEDQ Executive Director, said helping school districts provide newer buses is an ongoing priority.
“Thousands of Mississippi students begin and end their days with a trip on a school bus so helping school districts provide newer, cleaner buses is an ongoing priority for the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. School buses are the safest and most efficient way to transport students, but we want to ensure that it is a healthy trip,” said Rikard.
