’Tip a Cop’ to benefit Special Olympics

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement agencies from around the Pine Belt are teaming up with New South Restaurant Group and Special Olympics Mississippi for “Tip A Cop” fundraising events during the month of September.
This in combination with the Law Enforcement Torch Run helps bring awareness to those individuals with special needs. Known as Guardians of the Flame, members of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into the opening ceremonies of local, state, national and eventually the World Games.
Public Information Officer for the Petal Police Department, Miranda Williams, said their department has a history of community involvement and they are excited to be participating in this year’s event.
“The Petal Police Department has been committed to the community and bridging the gap between the community and the police department for several years," Williams said. "We have participated carrying the torch from the police department in Petal to Hattiesburg Police Department. The torch then continues its way down to Keesler Air Force Base for opening ceremonies and Special Olympics.”
Restaurants participating in the second week of September are:
- Monday: Crescent City Grill in Hattiesburg
- Tuesday: Ed’s Burger Joint in Hattiesburg
- Wednesday: Tabella Italian Restaurant in Hattiesburg
- Thursday: The Midtowner in Hattiesburg
Officials from various police agencies will be on hand to greet the public during lunch hours from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.
