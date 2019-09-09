Storm damage reported at Moselle Elementary; 1 injured

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - One person suffered a minor injury at Moselle Elementary School during a Monday afternoon storm.
Jones County Emergency Management Agency Director Paul Sheffield said the awning on the back of a building collapsed during a storm.
One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and is OK.
Sheffield said there was no structural damage to the buildings.
Downed trees have also been reported throughout the county, according to Sheffield.
