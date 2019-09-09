LPD arrests suspect in Aug. 23 shooting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police officers arrested a suspect Monday morning in a shooting that happened in August.
Davante Malik Boyd, 22, was arrested around 10 a.m. by LPD.
Police responded to reports of a man being shot in the area of South Park Village around 10:08 p.m on Aug. 23. They found the victim on Queensburg Avenue, gave him medical attention and transported him to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Boyd is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of attempted armed robbery and will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.