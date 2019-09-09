High School Football Recap; Week 3, part 1

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior Damon Stewart threw touchdown passes to four different receivers Friday night as Oak Grove High School steadily pulled away to a 37-13 football victory at Gulfport High School.
Stewart, who won the signal-calling duties this preseason to fill the slot following the graduation of John Rhys Plumlee, threw 5 yards to senior Eric Robinson in the first quarter, then found junior Jordan Coleman and senior Brandon Hayes with 40 yards scoring passes in the second quarter.
He capped his throwing spree in the third quarter on an 11-yard pass to senior Tavion Smith,
The Warriors also got a 1-yard touchdown run from senior Nick Milsap in the first quarter and 29-yard field goal from Michael Owens in the final period.
Gulfport (2-1) scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass to senior Deshun Shields from Cade Crosby in the first quarter and a 1-yard touchdown run by Crosby in the third quarter.
The Warriors (2-0) will travel across town at 7 p.m. Friday to take on Hattiesburg High School. The Tigers (0-2) had an open week after opening the season with losses at Petal and Laurel high schools.
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) _ Nathan Busby’s third extra point of the game in the second overtime provided the difference in a Friday night donnybrook.
The War Eagles led 7-0 after one quarter on a 21-yard touchdown run by sophomore Kelnevious Walley. Laurel tied the game at halftime on an 11-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Xavier Evans.
Wayne County regained a 14-7 lead in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by junior Shadamien Williamson before Laurel tied the game in regulation on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Evans to junior Kanarius Johnson.
After both teams missed field goals in the first overtime, Laurel took its first lead of the game, 20-14, on Evans’ 10-yard pass to junior Bryce Page. But the Golden Tornadoes missed the extra point.
But the War Eagles answered with Williamson’s 4-yard run and Busby’s kick to knock the Golden Tornadoes from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Laurel limited Wayne County to 165 total yards. The War Eagles got 73 yards rushing on 13 carries from senior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley. Walley had 56 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while Williamson netted 11 yards on 13 carries and scored twice.
Wayne County (2-1) will visit West Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs (3-0) defeated Quitman High School 42-14 Friday.
Laurel (2-1) will host Petal High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (3-0) topped visiting Brookhaven High School 42-10 Friday.
QUITMAN, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Alan Follis threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third Friday as the defending Class 5A South State champions built a big, early lead over the Panthers.
West Jones led 14-0 after one quarter and 24-7 at halftime. The Mustangs put up the first 17 points of the second half before the Panthers closed out the scoring.
Follis, who completed 13-of-20 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, opened the game with a 1-yard touchdown pass to senior Michael Neal. Follis, who had 21 yards on four carries, closed the first period with a 19-yard touchdown run.
Follis found junior Tajrick Randolph with an 18-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter, followed by a 25-yard field goal from sophomore Benjamin Cooper for a 24-0 lead.
Quitman (1-2) got on the board on an 85-yard pass to senior Dequan Stanley from senior Kesean Johnson.
Senior Jasper Jones, who ran for 69 yards on 13 carries, had 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to push the West Jones lead 31-7. Sophomore Joshua McDonald, who added 45 yards on seven carries, had a 1-yard touchdown run and Cooper added a 30-yard field goal to bump the score to 41-7.
Quitman junior Dwyon Altman returned a fumble 90 yards for the game’s final points.
West Jones junior running back Kentrel Pruitt ran for 58 yards on 11 carries. Randolph had six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown while Neal snagged a pair of passes for 18 yards and a score.
Cooper, who took over the place-kicking duties this fall, scored 11 points on five extra points and two field goals.
West Jones (3-0) will host rival Wayne County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The War Eagles (2-1) collected a 21-20 victory in double overtime Friday night against visiting Laurel High School.
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) _ Freshman Tyrick Jones rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries Friday night as the Bulldogs held off the visiting Panthers.
Jones, who ran for a pair of 2-point conversions, also had a 36-yard pass reception.
Bay Springs ran for 308 yards, getting major contributions from junior Chase Wilson (86 yards, 12 carries) senior Malik Holliday (70 yards, nine carries) and junior LaMarcus Stubbs (61 yards, seven carries). Wilson added a 2-point conversion run.
The Panthers chased the Bulldogs to the wire behind junior Robert Henry, who took over at quarterback.
Henry not only ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, he also completed 6-of-11 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
Junior K’nylan Willis had three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown and sophomore Shavante Toney ran for 78 yards on 15 carries.
Lumberton (1-2) will host Stringer High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Red Devils (1-2) fell 24-16 to Enterprise High School Friday.
Bay Springs (3-0) will host Raleigh High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lions held off Northeast Jones High School 30-27 Friday night.
