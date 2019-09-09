Hattiesburg announces $120,000 grant for Duncan Lake trail

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is moving ahead with a project for the Duncan Lake trail after receiving a $120,000 grant.
Mayor Toby Barker, Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado and State Rep. Missy McGee announced the grant Monday from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and Federal Highway Administration.
The City plans to add $70,000 to the grant from funds generated by the new 1% restaurant and hotel sales tax, according to a Hattiesburg news release.
The total $190,000 should allow the City to complete a walking trail on the back side of Lake Duncan, which is one of 17 projects proposed under the new tax. The trail will give fishermen and visitors more access to the lake.
“These grants from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks are very competitive and are hard to come by,” said Barker. “In fact, a community’s chances of getting an award are less than 50:50 in a given year. It takes a team to step up and advocate for a community, and we’re grateful for our partnership with Neel-Shaffer who helped us apply for the grant and also to Representatives Missy McGee and Percy Watson for their steadfast commitment to seeing our city see progress with projects like these.”
The project will now move into the design phase. The City hopes to begin construction in the next six months.
