Columbia School District holding safety exercises in September

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia School District will be collaborating with first responders during the month of September to conduct several multi-agency school safety exercises.
The exercises will include personnel from the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and AAA Medical Emergency Services.
Officials want residents to know there will be a large law enforcement presence at the schools during the exercises. There will not be any actors involved and students will remain in locked classrooms during the training.
The schedule of drills will be:
Sept. 10: Columbia Primary School at 9 a.m.
Sept. 12: Columbia Elementary School at 9 a.m.
Sept. 17: Jefferson Middle School at 9 a.m.
Sept. 18: Columbia High School at 1 p.m.
