2 charged in Laurel shooting that left one man dead

2 charged in Laurel shooting that left one man dead
According to Laurel police, 35-year-old Jeremy Bowling (left) is charged with one count of accessory before the fact of murder, and 28-year-old Jonathan Jones (right) faces one count of murder. (Source: Laurel Police Dept.)
By Staff Staff | September 9, 2019 at 1:40 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 1:41 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police have arrested and charged two men in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Laurel.

According to Laurel police, 35-year-old Jeremy Bowling is charged with one count of accessory before the fact of murder, and 28-year-old Jonathan Jones faces one count of murder.

According to Laurel police, 35-year-old Jeremy Bowling (left) is charged with one count of accessory before the fact of murder, and 28-year-old Jonathan Jones (right) faces one count of murder.
According to Laurel police, 35-year-old Jeremy Bowling (left) is charged with one count of accessory before the fact of murder, and 28-year-old Jonathan Jones (right) faces one count of murder. (Source: Laurel Police Dept.)

Police Chief Tommy Cox said the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 6 in the area of Julian Street and South 15th Avenue, around 8 p.m.

Officers showed up and found a man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the man’s identity.

Cox said both Bowling and Jones will make their initial court appearances in Laurel today.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.