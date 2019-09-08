Forrest General Hospital hires new Chief Nursing Officer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital has welcomed a new Chief Nursing Officer this month.
The Hattiesburg hospital announced Friday the hiring of Dr. Phyllis Chambers-Berry.
Chambers-Berry, who assumed her duties on Sept. 1, recently served as Director of Emergency and Nursing Staff Services at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto in Southaven, Mississippi. While there, she was involved in supervising a 92 person staff, managing daily operations of the emergency department, overseeing a “multi-million dollar” budget, and strategic nursing oversight for a 25-bed emergency expansion project. She also oversaw nursing support services and was responsible for bed flow daily operations.
Chambers-Berry has received many honors and accomplishments. Some of them include serving as President of the Mississippi Nurses Association of Marshall, Tate, and DeSoto Counties from 2018 until her relocation to Hattiesburg and being voted Top 100 Nurses in Memphis-Shelby County 2015. She was also nominated for the prestigious Nightingale Nurse of Distinction Award.
She earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Loyola University New Orleans and went on to receive a Doctor of Nursing Practice also from Loyola University New Orleans in 2016.
“I am excited to be a part of the Forrest General Hospital family, and I look forward to leading our nursing staff as they provide the highest level of patient care as envisioned by our president, Andy Woodard,” said Dr. Chambers-Berry.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.