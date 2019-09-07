West Marion shuts out East Marion, 20-0

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) _ West Marion High School has done as well as well can do after three football games, posting victories in each.
Sophomore running back Octavious Harvey said he knows the Trojans can play better.
“We haven’t executed the way we’re supposed to do,” said Harvey, who caught a pair of first-half touchdown passes in a 20-0 victory Friday night over county rival East Marion High School.
“Come Monday, we’re going to practice harder because we’ve got to do better.”
Junior Jartavious Martin added an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and the West Marion defense used a pair of pair of goal-line stands to pitch its second shutout in three weeks.
“I’m really proud of them,” West Marion coach Brad Duncan said. “I learned a long time ago, any time you can get a ‘W,’ you appreciate it and you enjoy it, because they are hard to come by.”
Such was the case Friday night, as the teams added another hard-hitting chapter to the long-time rivalry.
“You’ve been doing this for a long time and seen a bunch of these games, you can throw the records out the window because it’s always going to be a battle, always going to be a war,” Duncan said.
East Marion indeed had its chances. Cued by senior quarterback Devin Daniels’ big plays, East Marion got within striking distance of the end zone on a trio of occasions in the first half.
Twice, the Eagles turned the ball over on downs, including on a drive that started on the West Marion 5-yard line following a Trojans’ fumble. The third lost opportunity came on a lost fumble at West Marion’s 10-yard line following a 67-yard catch.
“When we’re (inside the 10-yard line), we’ve got to execute,” Daniels said. “I think we’ve got to get better in the trenches, up front, and we’ve got to get more push off the ball, both on offense and defense.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Martin broke loose on a 54-yard down to the Eagles’ 28-yard line on the first pay of the second. Four plays later, senior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes found Harvey on a smartly-executed, 13-yard middle screen for a 7-0 lead.
The pair struck again after the Trojans’ second goal-line stand, capping a 79-yard drive with another well-executed screen that Harvey took 12 yards for a 13-0 lead 39 seconds before halftime.
Harvey has scored six touchdowns on the season, two in each of West Marion’s first three games.
In the third quarter with junior Jayden Duncan at the offensive helm, the Trojans went 55 yards in four plays for their final score. The drive included a 32-yard pass to senior Ott Mitchell and a 14-yarder to junior Quavonte Swanigan that set up Martin’s touchdown run.
A bad punt snap set up East Marion at the Trojans’ 2-yard line at the start of the fourth quarter. The Eagles’ next three plays lost 23 yards.
“Proud of my defense again,” Duncan said.
The Trojans (3-0) will host Forrest County Agricultural High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Aggies (1-2) dropped their second consecutive game after losing to Bay High School Friday night.
The Eagles (1-2) will stay on the road for third time in four weeks when it travels to Morton High School Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Panthers were 1-1 going into Friday night’s contest with Newton High School.
