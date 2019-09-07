PINK UP: Hattiesburg doctor stresses importance of knowing risk for breast cancer

“Based on family history and a lot of other issues,” Cunningham said. “Mainly the family history will tell you if you’re at an elevated risk for the gene mutation itself. If you have a lot of cancers in your family. You know hey this is a little out of the ordinary. We’ve got stomach cancer, prostate, thyroid, cancers in both breasts. Anything that says there’s something strange here in my family. You’re at an elevated risk for having this gene mutation.”