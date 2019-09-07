Laurel police investigating shooting that left one man dead

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Laurel on Friday night.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Julian Street and South 15th Avenue, around 8 p.m.
Cox said officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.
Cox said the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Laurel Police Department at (601)-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.
