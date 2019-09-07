Gametime - Week 3 of high school football

By Taylor Curet | September 7, 2019 at 12:37 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 12:37 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Week three of high school football featured a number of rivalry games and close contests. Here’s a look at some of the Friday night scores from around the area.

  • West Marion (20) East Marion (0)
  • Wayne County (21) Laurel (20) – 2OT
  • Seminary (20) Sumrall (0)
  • West Jones (41) Quitman (14)
  • West Lauderdale (57) South Jones (14)
  • Enterprise (24) Stringer (16)
  • North Forrest (24) Newton (0)
  • Tylertown (0) McComb (21)
  • Greene County (0) Citronelle (7)
  • Mize (14) Wesson (12)
  • Oak Grove (37) Gulfport (13)
  • Lawrence County (21) Pearl River Central (41)
  • Columbia Academy (44) Brookhaven Academy (42)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (21) Tri-County Academy (41)
  • Columbia (61) Wilkinson County (22)
  • Bay Springs (24) Lumberton (22)
  • Magee (26) Collins (14)
  • Bay (17) FCAHS (14)
  • George County (42) Pascagoula (14)
  • Lake (28) Heidelberg (14)
  • Perry Central (45) Mount Olive (6)
  • PCS (41) Parklane Academy (40)
  • Petal (42) Brookhaven (10)
  • Picayune (63) Meridian (7)
  • Mandeville (65) Poplarville (35)
  • Pass Christian (39) Purvis (36)
  • Northeast Jones (27) Raleigh (30)
  • Enterprise (7) Richton (24)
  • West Lincoln (41) Sacred Heart (21)
  • Taylorsville (46) Jefferson Davis (14) – Thursday

