Gametime - Week 3 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Week three of high school football featured a number of rivalry games and close contests. Here’s a look at some of the Friday night scores from around the area.
- West Marion (20) East Marion (0)
- Wayne County (21) Laurel (20) – 2OT
- Seminary (20) Sumrall (0)
- West Jones (41) Quitman (14)
- West Lauderdale (57) South Jones (14)
- Enterprise (24) Stringer (16)
- North Forrest (24) Newton (0)
- Tylertown (0) McComb (21)
- Greene County (0) Citronelle (7)
- Mize (14) Wesson (12)
- Oak Grove (37) Gulfport (13)
- Lawrence County (21) Pearl River Central (41)
- Columbia Academy (44) Brookhaven Academy (42)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (21) Tri-County Academy (41)
- Columbia (61) Wilkinson County (22)
- Bay Springs (24) Lumberton (22)
- Magee (26) Collins (14)
- Bay (17) FCAHS (14)
- George County (42) Pascagoula (14)
- Lake (28) Heidelberg (14)
- Perry Central (45) Mount Olive (6)
- PCS (41) Parklane Academy (40)
- Petal (42) Brookhaven (10)
- Picayune (63) Meridian (7)
- Mandeville (65) Poplarville (35)
- Pass Christian (39) Purvis (36)
- Northeast Jones (27) Raleigh (30)
- Enterprise (7) Richton (24)
- West Lincoln (41) Sacred Heart (21)
- Taylorsville (46) Jefferson Davis (14) – Thursday
