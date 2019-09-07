Fieldhouse hosts memorial for woman killed in hit and run

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Friends of a homeless Hattiesburg woman killed in a hit and run two weeks ago gathered Saturday at the Fieldhouse for the Homeless to remember her life and, as her friends recall, her kindness to others.
A memorial service for Angela Rigney included musical tributes and a plaque dedication.
“Everybody loved Angela, I think she was the most popular Homeless person that there is,” said Cynthia Young, co-founder of the Fieldhouse for the Homeless.
“Angela did things here (at the Fieldhouse), she sparked the place up, she really gave a joy to the place,” said Jerry Steele, a friend of Rigney.
Rigney, 54, died after being hit by a car on Aug. 20 at the intersection of Broadway Drive and 63rd Street.
Bernaldo Loftin, 19, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in connection with the death of Rigney.
He’s been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.