Covington residents to see drop in property taxes, car tag fees

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - There’s good news for Covington County taxpayers, as supervisors prepare to adopt a new fiscal budget next week.
An increase in valuation in the county has resulted in a decrease in the millage rate of 5.4 mills, which means a drop in property taxes and fees on car tags.
Supervisors hosted a public hearing on the proposed budget Friday.
“A county can only bring in ten percent more money each year, when you go over that, you have to lower your millage rate in the county, and that’s what happened to us this year,” said Guy Easterling, District Four supervisor and vice president of the Covington County Board of Supervisors. “So, we’re very fortunate to be able to lower our millage rate, which puts more money in our pockets and more money in the pockets of our Covington County citizens.”
The budget vote, along with the adoption of ad valorem tax levies, is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.
