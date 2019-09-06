Trial date set for men charged in vicious on-camera assault

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men charged in a brutal on-camera attack that sparked outrage in Wayne County were back in court Friday morning for their arraignment.
Circuit Court Judge Robert Bailey set the trail date for Landon McCaa and Tomas Sion Brown for Dec. 12. Both men are charged with aggravated assault.
McCaa and Brown previously admitted to viciously beating Trevor Gray outside McCaa’s home while a party was going on in the early morning hours of April 13.
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said the video shows McCaa punching an unsuspecting Gray in the face, sending him to the ground. McCaa then punched Gray repeatedly in the head as he pleaded for the beating to stop. Ashley said Brown also joined in the attack, but that part of the assault was not caught on camera.
According to family members, Gray’s jaw was broken, requiring surgery and weeks of recovery
The video of the attack quickly spread on social media. Many were angered by what they saw and called for McCaa and Brown to be charged with hate crimes.
During a previous court hearing, McCaa told Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman he attacked Gray after a night of drinking and a misunderstanding. McCaa told the judge he was told Gray was “talking about” his family and apologized after he found out that was not true. McCaa added that he “was drinking and out of control.”
During that same court hearing, Chapman set bond for McCaa and Brown at $500,000 each. Both men posted cash bonds and are currently out of jail.
