Palazzo endorses Delbert Hosemann for Lt. Governor

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo endorsed Delbert Hosemann for Mississippi Lieutenant Governor on Friday.
Palazzo cited Hosemann’s “strong business sense, fiscal conservatism and support for law enforcement.”
Hosemann clinched the Republican nomination with a decisive win over Shane Quick in the August primary.
“In Mississippi, we have so much potential, and we’re heading in the right direction. We don’t need to go another way. We need leaders who in their heart, mind, and soul, want to make Mississippi a better place for future generations,” Palazzo said. “Living within our means, growing our revenues, fostering an economy where our young people will stay in our State, and improving our educational systems—Delbert Hosemann is an easy choice for Lieutenant Governor because these are his goals and he has a record of getting things done.”
Hosemann is in his third term as Mississippi Secretary of State.
“Congressman Palazzo has worked hard for the Pine Belt and Mississippi Gulf Coast, securing funds to shore up infrastructure and protect our natural resources and unique industries in his district," Hosemann said. “We are a better State because he is looking out for us in Washington. I’m looking forward to continuing our strong relationship in this new role.”
Hosemann will face Democrat J. P. Hughes Jr. in the general election on Nov. 5.
