Palazzo endorses Delbert Hosemann for Lt. Governor

“In Mississippi, we have so much potential, and we’re heading in the right direction. We don’t need to go another way. We need leaders who in their heart, mind, and soul, want to make Mississippi a better place for future generations,” Palazzo said. “Living within our means, growing our revenues, fostering an economy where our young people will stay in our State, and improving our educational systems—Delbert Hosemann is an easy choice for Lieutenant Governor because these are his goals and he has a record of getting things done.”