Man accused of using stolen credit card at Laurel businesses

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with credit card fraud after allegedly using a stolen card at several businesses in Laurel.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said Keith Arrington Jr., of Laurel, was arrested Tuesday by Gulf Coast Community College police and booked into the Jones County Jail on one count of credit card fraud. Cox said the initial report was made on April 26.
Arrington made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday where his bond was set at $5,000. According to Jones County Jail records, Arrington bonded out the same day.
Anyone with information on this or any other crime in Laurel is asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
