Lamar Co. offers white goods drop off service

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar county officials are reminding residents of how they can dispose of things that just can’t go in the trash can.
Each Saturday, Lamar County residents can get rid of their more bulky and large garbage items free of charge.
"Bulky waste such as old refrigerators, washing machines, old lawn mowers, bicycles, bulky things that you just can't put in a garbage can and our trucks can't pick up,” said Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits.
The county has been offering this service for years thanks to a grant they received from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Solid Waste Division.
“If they bring it to us, they just put it on their truck or trailer, and they bring it to one of our drop off sites, our employees will actually unload the stuff for them,” Waits said. “They don’t have to get out of their truck or their vehicle. We dispose of that.”
Acceptable items include things such as waste tires, appliances & electronics, metal and other oversized items that cannot be picked up with regular trash.
“It’s a service because we know they can’t really get rid of that stuff and have no way to do that," Waits said. “It’s our way of trying to keep the county clean by allowing them to bring it to us at no cost to them.”
The sites do not accept items like hazardous waste, commercial waste, and any type of cleaning solution.
There are five different drop off sites across the county that rotate from week to week.
White Good Drop Off Schedule:
- First Saturday - Sumrall, 3799 Rocky Branch Rd, Rd Dept. Gravel Pit : 7 a.m. to noon
- Second Saturday - Oak Grove, 1002 Grantham Rd. Sumrall : 7 a.m. to noon
- Third Saturday - Purvis, Highway 589, Road Department Central Maintenance facility: 7 a.m. to noon
- Fourth Saturday - Lumberton, Front Steet, across from National Guard Building: 7 a.m. to noon; Baxterville, U.S.13 Community Center: 1-4 p.m.
