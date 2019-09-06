Jones bounces back; PRCC falls to reigning national champs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a disappointing loss to open the season, Jones College bounced back Thursday night with a 23-7 victor at Holmes Community College.
The No. 17 Bobcats rushed for over 200 yards and sophomore linebacker Daylen Gill recorded a game-high 13 tackles, including 4.5 for loss.
Jones (1-1) hosts No. 14 Hinds in its home opener on Thursday at 7 p.m. Prior to the contest, three former Bobcats will be inducted into the Jones College Sports Hall of Fame.
The inductees included former NFL player Daryl L. Terrell, former national championship head basketball coach Jay Ladner and former head baseball coach Christian Ostrander.
The induction banquet is at 5 p.m. in A.B. Howard Gymnasium and the group will be recognized at halftime of Jones College’s football game.
Wildcats run into buzzsaw
Pearl River Community College rode momentum into Thursday night’s contest with No. 5 East Mississippi after opening the season with a win.
However, the reigning national champion Lions played with pride after opening their season with a loss. PRCC trailed 21-15 at halftime before East Mississippi scored 28 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 49-15 victory.
The Wildcats open their home slate on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Copiah-Lincoln.
