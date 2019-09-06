Hattiesburg man sentenced to over 21 years in prison for meth trafficking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Hattiesburg man to more than 21 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.
U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced Isaiah Longino, during a Thursday hearing to serve 262 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine or ‘meth.’
An investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) revealed that Longino distributed meth in the Forrest County area.
Prosecutors said Longino sold 445 grams of meth to a DEA confidential source for $5,500. He was arrested and pled guilty on April 12 to possession with intent to distribute meth.
He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
