Hattiesburg man charged with burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man faces burglary charges after being arrested by police at the scene of the crime Friday.
Hattiesburg police responded to a burglary in the 200 block of Concart Street around 12:15 p.m.
Officers found 39-year-old Michael Turner under the carport of a residence, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. Police said Turner entered a storage room before being taken into custody at the scene.
Police charged Turner with commercial burglary-burglary of a building other than a dwelling. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.