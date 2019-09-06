Hattiesburg man charged with burglary

Michael Turner, 39, was charged with one count of commercial burglary. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
September 6, 2019 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 3:01 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man faces burglary charges after being arrested by police at the scene of the crime Friday.

Hattiesburg police responded to a burglary in the 200 block of Concart Street around 12:15 p.m.

Officers found 39-year-old Michael Turner under the carport of a residence, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. Police said Turner entered a storage room before being taken into custody at the scene.

Police charged Turner with commercial burglary-burglary of a building other than a dwelling. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

