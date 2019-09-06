Game of the Week Preview: East Marion vs. West Marion

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - East Marion is set to face off against rival West Marion for a cross-county showdown on Friday night in Foxworth.
“This is what it’s all about. The rivalries. Everybody in town coming to the game just to get a Friday night lights football game. You can expect a lot of people in the stands and a high intensity football game," said Eagles head coach Kevin Jackson.
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles will look to bounce back against the Trojans in Week Three.
“We lost to a really good football team in Columbia High School," said Jackson. "They have a really strong team this year. We just told our kids it’s time to do work on ourselves. We have to come into work on Monday and work on some things that we need to get better on.”
West Marion is undefeated heading into Friday’s matchup. Trojans head coach Brad Duncan relied on the team’s ground game for their early success.
“We made a commitment in the spring that we’re going to get back to being physical again," said Duncan. "We did it all spring. We only threw a hand full of passes in the spring. In these first two games, its kind of paid off for us.”
With bragging rights on the line, East Marion will travel down the road to West Marion High School at 7 p.m. Friday night.
“He’s going to be a hand full for us," Duncan said about Eagles quarterback Devin Daniels. "Our guys are going to have to get after to try to stop him.”
“Give it all we got," said Jackson on Friday’s game. "Leave it all on the field.”
