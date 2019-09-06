First Alert: Another hot and warm Friday in store

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index around 100-105.
Weather will be good for those Friday Night Football Games! Temps this evening will be in the low 80s to upper 70s with lows in the low 70s.
The weather for this weekend will be dry, sunny, and hot. Highs will be in the upper 90s with sunny skies as dry air moves into the area on the Outer edge of Dorian.
Next week is looking mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s. Can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of us will stay dry.
