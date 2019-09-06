Family loses home in overnight fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family in Jones County lost their home in an early Friday morning fire.
Volunteers firefighters with M&M, Glade, and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the reported structure fire shortly after 1 p.m. at Shamrock Drive in the Dixie Hills subdivision. Jones County Sheriff's Office and Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.
Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner said the homeowners were awakened by a “loud crash,” and found the home filled with smoke and flames near the back of the home.
“The homeowners were barely able to escape the home with their ten and twelve-year-old sons and the clothes they were wearing,” Bumgardner said. “The family cat is missing and feared deceased in the blaze.”
Officials said firefighters who initially responded found the home fully engulfed with a majority of it damaged. The fire spread throughout the yard, damaging the fence at the property line and trees near the road. The roof then quickly collapsed.
Although the home sustained damage, there were no other injuries reported.
