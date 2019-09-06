3 arrested in Laurel shooting that left man injured

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that injured a man in Laurel.
The shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 31 on Masonite Drive and Elm Street.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said Tydariun Magee, 19, and Anthony Barnes, 19, both of Collins, were arrested in connection with the shooting. Cox said a male juvenile was also arrested. Magee was arrested on Monday, Sept. 1 and Barnes and the juvenile were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 4 by Collins police.
Cox said witnesses reported that the man was shot and forced into a vehicle. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released from Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Magee was charged with accessory before the fact of kidnapping, and given a bond of $35,000, and Barnes was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, and armed robbery.
Cox said Barnes will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court today, and the juvenile will be referred to the Jones County Youth Court.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.