With Mosley out, USM running backs forced into spotlight

Catching a pass out of the backfield, Mosley was brought down and immediately began favoring his right leg. He was helped off the field and seen on crutches afterwards. Still no official word on the severity of the injury, but Mosley is expected to be out this Saturday when the Golden Eagles travel up to Starkville to face Mississippi State. So now, all eyes turn towards a USM backfield that has a lot of candidates to step up in Mosley’s absence.