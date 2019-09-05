With Mosley out, USM running backs forced into spotlight

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Early into the 2019 football season, the Southern Miss Golden were already faced with adversity. Sophomore running back Trivenskey Mosley, expected to be workhorse of the USM backfield this season, was forced out of action early on in Saturday’s win over Alcorn State.
Catching a pass out of the backfield, Mosley was brought down and immediately began favoring his right leg. He was helped off the field and seen on crutches afterwards. Still no official word on the severity of the injury, but Mosley is expected to be out this Saturday when the Golden Eagles travel up to Starkville to face Mississippi State. So now, all eyes turn towards a USM backfield that has a lot of candidates to step up in Mosley’s absence.
“He was the most complete back, hopefully we get him back soon,” said USM offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner of Mosley. “We now just got to find that right mix of who can do what.”
Against Alcorn St., the bulk of the carries went to Dee Baker and Steven Anderson with both getting the ball eight times. Baker found the most success with a 4.4 yards per carry average while Anderson was held to 2.2. Also in the mix are freshman Jordan Kempf and junior Kevin Perkins.
“We’ve got some guys,” USM coach Jay Hopson said. “We’ll go with kind of a committee, those guys all bring a different element.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.